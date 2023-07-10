He might be in his 70s, but age doesn't stop this N.L. man from cycling 100 km every week

Lawrence Penney is co-chair of the St. John's Cycle for Sight chapter, which raises money for the vision impaired. (Submitted by Lawrence Penney)

Several times a week, Lawrence Penney can be found on his bike, zipping around Conception Harbour and nearby inlets in southeastern Newfoundland.

At the age of 58, Penney was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a progressive hereditary disease that takes away peripheral vision. It also meant his license was taken away. But eventually he found a love of hitting the road through cycling.

"My goal is trying to do 100 kilometres a week. That could be one ... or could be two or three rides," Penney said.

For Penney, the appeal of cycling is the freedom it gives him. "It's very addictive, I must say," he said. "Once you get into it you really like it."

Over time, he said, people with retinitis pigmentosa go totally blind. But he counts himself lucky because he can still safely cycle.

"I'm fortunate enough at this stage.... My disease hasn't really progressed to the point that I'm not able to ride my bike," he said.

"I still have pretty good central vision now. So basically, I get on the bike and I ride straight ahead and concentrate on the road ahead of me, and hopefully nobody will take me up."

Cycling for a good cause

After Penney took up cycling he came across Cycle for Sight, a fundraiser to raise money that will go toward researching cures for various eye diseases.

From 2013 to 2017 Penney said he went to Toronto to participate in the Cycle for Sight ride there, raising thousands of dollars.

"We have millions of people across Canada that have vision impairment," said Penney. "And over the last 10 years Cycle for Sight raised over $6.2 million."

Penney is also involved in battling visual diseases on a local level as the co-chair of the St. John's Cycle for Sight charity ride.

The event took place on Sunday morning in Paradise.

He said this year they were hoping for about 20 cyclists to take part, which is down from last year. He attributes the lower showing to a bad spring, saying people weren't encouraged to get outdoors.

"Last year we had about 30 riders. This year we're at 20, which is OK. We'll carry on." he said.

