Pennecon picks up where Astaldi left off at Muskrat Falls

Pennecon has been contracted to start work on the Muskrat Falls generation facility, according to a statement released Thursday by Stan Marshall, Nalcor's chief operating officer.

The work has been contracted to "mitigate cost and schedule risks" to the project resulting from Astaldi's shutdown.

Astaldi Canada was the main contractor hired to work on the Muskrat Falls site in central Labrador.

In October, Nalcor announced it was cutting ties with the financially-troubled company and issued a stop-work order, after concerns the company wouldn't be able to make payroll.

Over 120 non-unionized Astaldi workers from the Muskrat Falls site are still waiting for their final cheques.

Newfoundland and Labrador-based Pennecon will begin sending workers to the site "immediately," according to Marshall's statement.

"The company understands Nalcor's established hiring protocols which provide hiring preferences for qualified members of Innu Nation first, followed by Labradorians and then residents of the island," the statement read.

Work by other contractors on the project will continue as planned, Marshall said.

