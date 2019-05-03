NL Alliance leader temporarily suspends campaign after death in family

NL Alliance Leader Graydon Pelley will be temporarily stepping away from his campaign in the district of Mount Scio, after the sudden death of his mother-in-law on Saturday.

In a statement Saturday afternoon, the party said Pelley will be cancelling all public appearances and spending the next few days with his wife and family.

Other NL Alliance candidates will not be affected, the release said.

The party said it will provide further updates on when Pelley's campaign will resume when that information is known.

Pelley is running against Liberal Sarah Stoodley, Progressive Conservative Lloyd Power and New Democrat Jason Mercer in the district most recently held by independent MHA Dale Kirby. Kirby quietly left the political arena without any fanfare this month, with plans to return to his position at Memorial University.

The NL Alliance, the province's newest political party, is running candidates in nine districts in the provincial election.

