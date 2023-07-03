Where did the Bier Markt peeing boy statue go? He's marking new land on the Southern Shore

The statue of a peeing boy was prominently displayed above the Bier Markt restaurant on Harbour Drive in 2016. When the restaurant closed, the statue disappeared — until now.

It turned heads when it was installed in downtown St. John's in 2016, but a replica of the Manneken Pis statue has found a new home on the Southern Shore.

The statue — which depicts a boy peeing — is a feature of Bier Markt restaurants across Canada. One was installed on Harbour Drive. But when the restaurant closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the replica disappeared without a trace.

That's until earlier this month.

The statue made the move to Brenda Lee's bed and breakfast in Mobile. She said she was quick to scoop it up when it appeared on Facebook and was eager to give it a new home.

See the statue in all it's glory and hear what people in downtown St. John's were saying when it was first installed in the video above.