Pedestrians hit by vehicles in 3 incidents on Saturday: RNC

Police say four pedestrians were hit by vehicles in three separate incidents on the Northeast Avalon on Saturday night, one of which was a hit and run.

All four pedestrians were treated at hospital with what a police spokesperson called "non-life threatening injuries."

It's not clear yet if weather conditions were a factor, but police are asking everyone to be more vigilant in winter driving conditions as the snow changes the dynamics for drivers and pedestrians.

The incidents happened one day after the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary revealed a man had died from his injuries several days after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in St. John's.

The spate of pedestrian-vehicle collisions Saturday started just before 5:30 p.m. on Commonwealth Avenue in Mount Pearl, when two pedestrians were hit and the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene while RNC officers and first responders arrived.

Just before 9 p.m., one woman was hit by a vehicle on St. Thomas Line in Paradise, with the driver again waiting at the scene. Traffic was redirected as police closed the road from Westport Drive to Paradise Road at the time.

The RNC said it's too early to say if any of the pedestrians were at crosswalks when they were hit.

Investigations into those incidents are continuing.

Hit and run

Before that, a man was hit by a vehicle in the Goulds area of St. John's around 8 p.m — but the driver left the scene. Officers closed Main Road between Heffernan's Line and Lakeview Drive, where the incident happened, with traffic rerouted.

Police then sought help from the public identifying the driver, and say they were able to find the vehicle and its operator "some time later" in the north end of St. John's.

A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged with hit and run causing bodily harm. He was also given a ticket for operating a vehicle without insurance.

He was held for a court appearance Sunday morning and his vehicle was seized.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador