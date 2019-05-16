1 person in serious condition after being struck by vehicle on Kenmount Road

A person was seen laying in the street after being struck by a vehicle on Kenmount Road in Paradise on Thursday evening.

Police at the scene confirmed one person was taken to hospital after a pedestrian-vehicle collision.

A spokesperson for the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary later confirmed that the person remains in serious condition, but said no other details were available at the time.

The collision happened around 5:30 p.m., in a busy area near Donovan's Industrial Park. Police and paramedics were on scene.

As of 6 p.m., traffic was being routed through a nearby parking lot and around the site of the collision.

Police spoke to witnesses on the scene and are seeking additional testimony from anyone else who saw or recorded dashcam footage of the collision.

