Teen pedestrian suffering 'serious injuries' after collision in Goulds

RNC Constable James Cadigan said the teen was struck by a pickup truck that had a plow attached, and was taken to hospital Saturday morning.

RNC Const. James Cadigan said a teenager is being treated in hospital after a collision with a pickup truck in the Goulds neighbourhood of St. John's. (CBC)

A teenager is being treated in hospital after a collision on Main Road in the Goulds neighbourhood of St. John's Saturday morning.

Police say the 16-year-old pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck that had a snow plow attached. 

RNC Constable James Cadigan said the teen is suffering from serious injuries. 

The investigation is continuing. 

