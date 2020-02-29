Teen pedestrian suffering 'serious injuries' after collision in Goulds
RNC Constable James Cadigan said the teen was struck by a pickup truck that had a plow attached, and was taken to hospital Saturday morning.
Victim was struck by pickup truck with a plow attached
A teenager is being treated in hospital after a collision on Main Road in the Goulds neighbourhood of St. John's Saturday morning.
Police say the 16-year-old pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck that had a snow plow attached.
RNC Constable James Cadigan said the teen is suffering from serious injuries.
The investigation is continuing.
