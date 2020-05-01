63-year-old man in hospital after being hit by a car in St. John's

The RNC are investigating an accident in St. John's that sent a man to hospital Thursday morning. (CBC)

A 63-year-old man is being treated for serious injuries in hospital after being hit by a car Thursday morning in St. John's.

Police officers were called to the accident scene around 11:20 a.m. on Macdonald Drive, west of Torbay Road, where they spoke to the driver of the vehicle involved, a grey Hyundai Elantra. The pedestrian was taken to hospital following the collision.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's patrol services division is investigating. Police are looking for witnesses to the accident, and are asking anyone who may have dashcam or security video to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.