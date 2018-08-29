Skip to Main Content
Woman suffers serious injuries after getting hit by vehicle in downtown St. John's
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating.

Police say the injuries are non-life-threatening

A 51-year-old woman was taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in downtown St. John's on Tuesday night. (CBC)

A 51-year-old woman was sent to hospital with serious injuries Tuesday night after being hit by a vehicle in downtown St. John's.

The accident happened around 11:40 p.m. in the Parade Street/Long's Hill area.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says the woman's injuries are serious but non-life-threatening.

Police are investigating the accident.

