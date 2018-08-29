New
Woman suffers serious injuries after getting hit by vehicle in downtown St. John's
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating.
Police say the injuries are non-life-threatening
A 51-year-old woman was sent to hospital with serious injuries Tuesday night after being hit by a vehicle in downtown St. John's.
The accident happened around 11:40 p.m. in the Parade Street/Long's Hill area.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says the woman's injuries are serious but non-life-threatening.
Police are investigating the accident.