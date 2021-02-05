Pedestrian struck in St. John's, sent to hospital with serious injuries: RNC
A woman is in hospital after being hit with a vehicle near the Village Mall in St. John's Friday evening.
Forbes St. and Topsail Rd. closed for investigation
A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in St. John's, police say.
A spokesperson for the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary confirmed the accident between the woman, a pedestrian, and a vehicle on Friday evening.
The collision occurred on a side street close to the Village Mall, in the west end of the city. Police have taped off the area, and were seen photographing a Harvey's tanker pulled to the side of the road at the collision scene.
However, police couldn't immediately confirm the woman had been hit by the oil delivery truck.
The RNC has closed the intersection of Forbes St. and Topsail Road to investigate.
A 17-year-old boy was killed at a crosswalk in the same intersection in 2015.