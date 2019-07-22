Woman struck on Pitts Memorial Drive in 'stable condition,' says RNC
The incident happened Friday, and was followed by a multi-car crash less than an hour later.
Police say investigation ongoing
Police say a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on Pitts Memorial Drive remains in hospital in "stable condition" and is being treated for her injuries.
The 46-year-old woman was hit Friday morning in the eastbound lane of the highway.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) did not provide any additional information on the incident.
A second collision happened less than an hour later in the westbound lane of Pitts Memorial Drive.
Four vehicles were involved in a separate pile-up.
A woman driving an SUV in that collision was also brought to hospital, but has since been released.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
With files from Meg Roberts