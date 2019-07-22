Skip to Main Content
Nfld. & Labrador·New

Woman struck on Pitts Memorial Drive in 'stable condition,' says RNC

The incident happened Friday, and was followed by a multi-car crash less than an hour later.

Police say investigation ongoing

CBC News ·
Pitts Memorial Drive was closed for several hours on Friday, after a pedestrian-vehicle crash, followed by a multi-car pileup. (Sarah Smellie/CBC)

Police say a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on Pitts Memorial Drive remains in hospital in "stable condition" and is being treated for her injuries.

The 46-year-old woman was hit Friday morning in the eastbound lane of the highway. 

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) did not provide any additional information on the incident. 

A second collision happened less than an hour later in the westbound lane of Pitts Memorial Drive. 

Four vehicles were involved in a separate pile-up.

A woman driving an SUV in that collision was also brought to hospital, but has since been released.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. 

With files from Meg Roberts

