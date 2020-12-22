3rd year of pedestrian mall brings changes for St. John's businesses

The pedestrian mall in downtown St. John's will return to Water Street and George Street beginning June 30. (Submitted by Gabby Peyton)

Plans for the third iteration of St. John's' downtown pedestrian mall look a little different than last year, leading to mixed feelings from businesses.

While the full plan for the pedestrian mall will be shared at a city council meeting on April 4, the city has already said the mall will operate from June 30 to Sept. 5.

The proposed plan includes road closures on Water Street from Adelaide Street to Prescott Street, and closures on George Street from Adelaide Street to Water Street, according to an update from the city.

The pedestrian mall was first introduced in 2020, serving as a way to bring foot traffic into the city's downtown and give a leg up to businesses struggling through the first wave of COVID-19.

"I think it's proven itself as a really successful animal. It's a great economic generator for downtown, brings people together," said Lorne Loder, owner of Boca Tapas Bar and Cajones Tacos and Tequila on Water Street.

"I think it's the item that downtown St. John's has been looking for for decades now to bring people down from all walks of life."

Lorne Loder is the owner of Cojones Tacos and Tequila on Water Street. He said the mall is great for both customers and businesses. (CBC)

This year's pedestrian mall does come with some regulation changes for businesses, including the addition of a parklet fee. The fee was waived during the first two iterations of the mall, which allowed businesses and restaurants to expand into the sidewalk at no additional cost.

The fee will cost businesses $385 per parking spot per month. Waiving the fees for two years cost the city approximately $185,000 in lost revenue, according to a news release.

Loder said he has no issue with paying the fee, adding he sees no problem with businesses contributing to the cost of the mall. He just wishes he could have been able to start the process of getting ready for the summer sooner.

"It's practically April and they're still working on this," he said. "I'd like to see it open May 1…. Not the pedestrian mall, but the parklet program. I don't see any reason why we can't have the patios out there in May."

Duckworth businesses left out

But while the mall will look similar to the two previous years, nearby Duckworth Street is facing changes.

Businesses on the street were a part of the pedestrian mall last year, but the city removed Duckworth from the mall this year based on feedback. Adding Duckworth Street to the pedestrian mall in 2021 cost the city $167,000.

Kate Vallis, co-founder of Piatto Pizzeria and Enoteca, said her business saw success due to their location at the end of Duckworth Street — but knows it wasn't the same for everyone.

"There was issues with how it was set up last year, and I believe Duckworth Street was never really set up for success," Vallis said.

Kate Vallis, who owns a restaurant on Duckworth Street, says she has mixed feelings about the street not being included in this year's pedestrian mall. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

"But all of these projects and initiatives are all works in progress…. Hopefully over time we get to a point that will benefit all the downtown core instead of favouring one street over another."

Vallis said businesses are grateful to the city for letting them share their feedback on last year's mall, but believes more can be done this year to help nearby businesses succeed, such as waiving the parklet fee for businesses around the pedestrian mall or looking at different road closures to better include the surrounding area in the future.

"The difference in sales between being in the pedestrian mall and out of the pedestrian mall over the last two summers has been staggering between the two streets," she said. "So I think the city needs to look at that and try to do something to help Duckworth Street in the same way they're trying to help Water Street."

Despite not being part of the mall this year, Vallis said the idea benefits the entire downtown core as businesses are still in recovery mode from two years of pandemic losses.