Elderly pedestrian struck and killed crossing road in Spaniard's Bay

An elderly woman was struck and killed by a vehicle as she was crossing the road on foot in Spaniard's Bay on Thursday evening.

In a press release, the RCMP said both she and another woman were walking across the road near Restaurant 99 around 5:30 when a driver ran into them.

Police said it was dark and rainy at the time, and the 43-year-old driver showed no signs of being impaired.

One woman died at the scene, and emergency crews took the other to Carbonear General Hospital for urgent medical care, said the RCMP release.

Police say the driver remained at the scene. The RCMP are investigating.

