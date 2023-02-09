Pedestrian killed by school bus in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's

A 69-year-old man was struck and killed by a school bus in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's on Wednesday, say police.

In a press release, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said the man, who was on foot, was hit by a bus that was travelling west on Old Broad Cove Road, just after 2 p.m.

Police say the driver wasn't injured, and there was no one else on the bus at the time.

The RNC is investigating, and is asking any witnesses or anyone with video of the collision to get in touch.

