Pedestrian hit by vehicle in St. John's, RNC says
Police are on the scene of a collision reportedly involving a pedestrian and a vehicle near Holy Heart of Mary High School.
A pedestrian has reportedly been hit by a vehicle on Bonaventure Avenue in St. John's.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said officers were on the scene of the collision near Holy Heart of Mary High School at around 10:30 a.m.
There is no word on injuries at this time.
Police said to expect traffic delays in the area.
