Pedestrian hit by vehicle in St. John's, RNC says

A pedestrian has reportedly been hit by a vehicle on Bonaventure Avenue in St. John's.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said officers were on the scene of the collision near Holy Heart of Mary High School at around 10:30 a.m.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

Police said to expect traffic delays in the area.

