Pedestrian hit by vehicle in St. John's, RNC says

Police are on the scene of a collision reportedly involving a pedestrian and a vehicle near Holy Heart of Mary High School.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded Wednesday morning to a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle near Holy Heart of Mary High School in St. John's. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

A pedestrian has reportedly been hit by a vehicle on Bonaventure Avenue in St. John's.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said officers were on the scene of the collision near Holy Heart of Mary High School at around 10:30 a.m.

There is no word on injuries at this time. 

Police said to expect traffic delays in the area.

