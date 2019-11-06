Pedestrian in critical condition after hit and run

A man hit by a vehicle was taken to hospital in critical condition Tuesday, while police looked for the driver who left the scene.

The 61-year-old man was struck by the vehicle on Torbay Road just after 5 p.m., the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said.

But the driver left the scene before police arrived.

There is no update on the man's condition early Wednesday morning.

Police, meanwhile, are looking for the driver of the vehicle and asking anyone who may have witnessed the hit and run in Torbay to contact the RNC.

