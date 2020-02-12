Person hit by snowplow near MUN, say police
A pedestrian was hit by a snowplow Wednesday afternoon near Memorial University in St. John's and was taken to hospital with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.
The person was taken to hospital with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to a call at around 1:30 p.m.
The incident happened at the intersection of Elizabeth Avenue and Rodney Street.
There is a painted crosswalk and an overhead flashing pedestrian signal where those two streets intersect.
Police had no other details about the person who was hit but said officers are investigating.