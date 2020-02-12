Person hit by snowplow near MUN, say police

Police say a pedestrian was hit by a snowplow Wednesday afternoon near Memorial University's St. John's campus.

The person was taken to hospital with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to a call at around 1:30 p.m.

The incident happened at the intersection of Elizabeth Avenue and Rodney Street.

There is a painted crosswalk and an overhead flashing pedestrian signal where those two streets intersect.

Police had no other details about the person who was hit but said officers are investigating.

