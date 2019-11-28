Driver sought after teen pedestrian struck in hit and run in Pouch Cove

Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle who left the scene after striking a teenage pedestrian in Pouch Cove Wednesday evening.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was called to the scene around 5 p.m.

The teen male was taken to hospital with what police describe as serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.

Police were called to a second incident involving a vehicle hitting a teenager Wednesday night, this time in downtown St. John's.

The female teen was struck while crossing the road, but the driver in that collision remained on scene.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with minor injuries, the RNC said, and the matter remains under investigation.

Read more articles from CBC Newfounldand and Labrador