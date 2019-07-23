Driver of SUV sought in pedestrian hit and run

St. John's police are looking for the driver of a vehicle they say fled the scene after hitting a pedestrian on Sunday evening.

The crash happened at the busy intersection of Columbus Drive and Blackmarsh Road around 6:30 p.m., the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly left the area without stopping.

Meanwhile, the pedestrian was taken to hospital with what the RNC describe as non-life threatening injuries.

Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the driver of the vehicle.

The vehicle is described as an older model Jeep Patriot, dark in colour, with minimal damage to the front end. It was last seen travelling east on Blackmarsh Road.

The driver of the vehicle is described as a man, possibly in his 30s, with a beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador