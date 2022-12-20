Pearl Drover's tragic last steps have ignited calls for road safety upgrades in Spaniard's Bay

Pearl Drover and her cousin were just steps away from the entrance to one of their favourite restaurants, and a joyous holiday meal with some friends from their church, when tragedy struck on Dec. 15.

The 93-year-old woman, and her 73-year-old cousin were hit by a passing vehicle as they tried to cross a busy stretch of Route 70 in Spaniard's Bay.

Drover died at the scene, while her cousin was badly injured, and rushed to hospital for urgent care.

The incident has cast a pall over holiday celebrations in the Conception Bay North town of roughly 2,600 residents, and ignited calls for safety improvements.

"To come to a place right here and basically get mowed down to me is unacceptable," Derrick Drover, Pearl's son, told CBC News during an interview this week.

A risky walk across a busy road

Pearl Drover was a member of the Anglican Church Women's group known as the ACW, and they were gathering last week at Restaurant 99.

Pearl arrived in a vehicle driven by her younger cousin, and they parked across the street from Restaurant 99 at the municipal centre, which has a large parking lot.

It was around 5:30 p.m. The sun was gone down, the road was wet from a steady stream of drizzle, and supper hour traffic was at its peak.

Derrick Drover of Spaniard's Bay is speaking out about road safety in his town after his mother died tragically last week. Pearl Drover, 93, was struck and killed while trying to cross a busy section of Route 70. (Curtis Hicks/CBC)

As Pearl and her companion attempted to cross the road, they were struck by a passing vehicle that was heading south toward Bay Roberts.

Derrick, her son, arrived a short time later after being informed that his mother was hit. He arrived to a chaotic scene of fire trucks, police cars and ambulances.

"We were not allowed to see my mom. Saw my cousin rolling around the street," said Derrick. "One guy came along and pronounced my mom dead at the scene."

Restaurant 99 is a popular dining establishment in Spaniard's Bay, but it offers limited parking to its customers. Many patrons park across on the opposite side of a busy section of Route 70, in front of the Spaniard's Bay Municipal Centre. (Curtis Hicks/CBC)

Some, including Derrick Drover, say it was only a matter of time before a tragedy like this occurred.

"There's people running back and forth this road trying to get across, waiting, poor lighting," said Derrick.

Mayor Paul Brazil said he's also heard of close calls.

"People walking out into the street and startling drivers going up and down the road here," said Brazil.

A popular eatery, but limited parking

Restaurant 99 is a popular dining option in the area, and has been serving up dishes for decades. But while the servings are satisfying, there's limited parking — a half-dozen or so in front of the restaurant, and a handful along the side of the building.

The mayor believes it's a situation that existed long before today's more stringent municipal planning rules.

"Requirements for sufficient parking may not have been a serious consideration at that time," said Mayor Brazil, adding: "They do have an issue with parking on their own property."

So diners often park across the street, and the mayor said "we don't mind Restaurant 99 using the parking lot for an overflow."

The practice has raised concerns in the past, however, and the town installed several street lights about a decade ago to improve visibility at night, said Brazil.

Spaniard's Bay Mayor Paul Brazil says the tragic death of an elderly resident of the Conception Bay North town on Dec. 15 has created more awareness about possible safety shortcomings on a section of Route 70 in front of the municipal centre. The resident, 93-year-old Pearl Drover, was killed when she was struck by a passing vehicle. Drover's cousin, age 73, was badly injured. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

The maximum posted speed limit is 50 kilometres per hour, and there are no speed bumps, pedestrian crossings or other traffic calming measures in the area.

The turnoff to New Harbour Road is located next to Restaurant 99, and is well used because it provides easy access to Veterans Memorial Highway.

And in the past year, Canada Post installed super mailboxes — a lot of them — at the rear of the municipal centre, which residents say has intensified traffic patterns in the area.

Mayor Brazil admitted that trying to cross the street "comes with its challenges."

Police investigation ongoing

Meanwhile, the RCMP say the driver of the vehicle that struck the two women was not impaired, and remained at the crash scene. A spokesperson for the RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.

"It is usual that these types of investigations can take some time when dealing with things such as mechanical inspections, judicial authorizations, findings of the chief medical examiner, or other investigative avenues," Cpl. Jolene Garland wrote in an email to CBC.

Derrick Drover knows his advocacy will not bring his mother back, but he wants something good to come of her death. He believes a crosswalk, improved lighting and slower speeds may help prevent another tragedy.

"Something has to be done," said Derrick, adding that he lost a "fantastic mom" who was in good health and probably would have lived to be 100.

"She didn't deserve to die that way."

Route 70, known locally at Conception Bay Highway, is a provincial road, outside of the town's jurisdiction.

In a statement, Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Elvis Loveless offered his condolences to the Drover family.

The statement said the department "has not been advised of any specific issues with the safety of the road at this area."

But the department said the minister "welcomes working with the town to discuss any possible safety enhancements."

Restaurant owners saddened

Some of the options include digital signs to inform motorists of their speed, crosswalks and enhanced lighting, the statement reads.

The owners of Restautant 99, meanwhile, say they're saddened by the incident.

"It's just devastating," said Jenny Wong who, along with her husband Kenny, own and operate the business.

When asked if she planned to make any changes to the business following the tragedy, Wong said "not really." However, she supports any safety enhancements that the province might make.

"When I try to cross over for the mail I have trouble crossing over," said Wong.

