Pedestrian killed after struck from behind by vehicle in Rocky Harbour

A man who was walking on Route 430 in Rocky Harbour has died after being hit from behind by a vehicle, RCMP say.

Two pedestrians, a man and a woman, were walking southbound on the road around 10 a.m. on Dec. 16 when a vehicle travelling in the same direction hit them.

Both people were taken to hospital.

The man succumbed to his injuries, RCMP said.

The woman sustained minor injuries, police said, and was later released.

A traffic analyst with RCMP attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador