Grieving family questions Innu election campaign's role in man's death

A Sheshatshiu man reportedly leaving an Innu Nation election campaign party died early Thursday morning after being hit by a vehicle outside of Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Ryan Nuke, 26, was walking along Route 520 when he was struck. Police pronounced him dead at the scene.

"A mother is mourning her child. Families are mourning the loss of this young man who had an entire future ahead of him that has been stolen," said his cousin, Jolene Ashini.

Numerous people in the Innu community allege Nuke had attended a campaign party that offered free alcohol to attendees.

Ashini said it's vital to find out whether such an event contributed to Nuke's death.

"If any candidates were involved, justice needs to be served," she said. "This is a tragedy that has struck the family … this should be a lesson."

Campaign policy under fire

Criticism swirled online Thursday about lax campaign oversight that, according to Ashini, repeatedly permits candidates to offer perks to potential voters in the form of cash or alcohol.

Ashini told CBC's Labrador Morning that the ongoing practice taints the election process.

"It seems to be an underlying issue" of previous campaigns, Ashini said. "It seems to be something that certain candidates want to represent — buying votes with alcohol, money, drugs ... it's something that's really affecting our community. And it's something that the community is tired of."

This year, Ashini said, a number of candidates had emphasized running a "clean" campaign devoid of such perks.

"Everybody was just so supportive in that. And then there's always a couple of people doing behind-the-scenes things every campaign — having parties or buying alcohol for community members. There are things that are just hurtful if you're trying to change the future."

The election, slated to designate a grand chief and multiple board members from both Sheshatshiu and Natuashish, will continue Friday, said chief electoral officer Wendy Hillier, with winners likely announced early Saturday morning.

Hillier said no concerns about the election process had been raised to her directly.

"It's out of my control, what happens outside the community," Hillier said. "I can only control what goes on inside the building, with policies in place, hoping that they would be adhered to outside the building."

Ashini said her cousin's death puts pressure on the upcoming government to create and enforce stronger campaign rules.

"Policy creation, election codes ... need to be upheld and put to the forefront," she said. "The biggest change comes from actually penalizing the people who are doing the wrongs."

Police investigating

RCMP said they found Nuke on the road when they arrived early Thursday morning. Paramedics also responded.

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP are investigating, along with the RCMP's general investigative section, traffic services and forensic identification services.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to call Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP or contact Crime Stoppers.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador