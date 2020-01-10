Man dies from injuries days after being struck while crossing St. John's street

Police are appealing to witnesses for help investigating a fatal collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle in St. John's.

In a release Friday, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said officers responded to the scene of a collision on a busy stretch of Elizabeth Avenue on Jan. 4. Police say a man was struck by a vehicle as he crossed the road.

When officers arrived just after 5 p.m., the pedestrian, a 63-year-old man, was believed to have non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, the release said.

But police say he died of complications related to those injuries five days later.

An RNC spokesperson confirmed the driver remained at the scene and spoke to police.

Investigators are asking anyone in the area of 239 Elizabeth Ave. who saw or recorded the incident to contact police.

