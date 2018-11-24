Mount Pearl man dies after being hit by taxi

A 55-year-old Mount Pearl man is dead after being hit by a taxi early Saturday morning.

Police say the man was struck shortly before 4 a.m. by a cab heading east on Ruth Avenue, west of Third Street. He was treated at the scene and taken to hospital but died of his injuries.

Const. Geoff Higdon of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said the collision appears to have been an accident, but police are investigating and said anyone in the area who may have security camera video of what happened is asked to call the RNC.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador