Cupid's Perchance Theatre winding down summer program, moving into the classroom

Perchance Theatre in Cupids is beginning to wind down its 10th season of performing both classic and locally written plays for the summer, ending off another successful stint with final shows running during the Labour Day weekend.

The company generally runs three plays, with eight performances a week, all performed outdoors, which can be a bit of a challenge given Newfoundland's track record of unco-operative weather.

Despite the weather and a handful of cancelled showings, things have been good this summer, said Danielle Irvine, Perchance Theatre's artistic director.

"The shows are doing really well. They've all been critically acclaimed. The audiences are loving them. It's just the roll of the weather dice every day," Irvine told CBC Radio's On The Go.

Even on the hottest of days and the coldest of evenings, Irvine said, the actors give their performances everything they have.

However, Irvine has big plans for the fall, well after the last words are spoken and the final curtain call.

Perchance Theatre will be bringing Shakespeare into schools and making his work come alive for students across the province. Irvine calls it "School Bard."

For schools across Newfoundland and Labrador one William Shakespeare piece is covered as part of the English curriculum from grades 9 to 12.

Irvine admitted that reading Shakespeare can be boring, but her plan to bring his words to life may just be the ticket to helping students grasp just what the wordsmith was trying to convey.

"We're going to go into the schools and bring it alive for people and then open discussion about what the text means," she said.

"And hearing it changes everything. In Shakespeare's time people talked about going to hear a play, not going to see a play, and that's what we're going to be working on this fall."

Not over yet

Irvine said there are a few things left on the agenda after the season closes.

Aside from the school project, she plans to bring Shakespeare to long-term care facilities with two actors to help tell the stories.

The company also has two concerts planned on its outdoor stage in Cupids, bringing in local favourites such as Meghan Herder performing Barbra Streisand, and the Ennis Sisters holding their own concert with all proceeds going back into Perchance Theatre, which is a not-for-profit operation.

Remaining summer shows at Perchance Theatre:

Aug. 28, Crippled at 7 p.m.

Aug. 29, The Servant of Two Masters at 2 p.m., Julius Caesar at 7 p.m.

Aug. 30, The Servant of Two Masters at 7 p.m.

Aug. 31, Julius Caesar at 2 p.m., Crippled at 7 p.m.

Sept. 1, Julius Caesar at 2 p.m., The Servant of Two Masters at 7 p.m.

