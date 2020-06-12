Meet the actual littlest hobo: Pebbles, the hitchhiking hamster

Pebbles the hamster is in a pickle, and her family is appealing to the public for help.

Her owner, Sophie Lawson, is temporarily relocating from Calgary to her home in St. John's, after the pandemic put her schooling on hold. She's set to return to Newfoundland by air, but her mother Kim Lawson says despite having a special hamster carrier purchased for such a journey, neither Air Canada nor WestJet will allow Pebbles in the cabin.

Going by cargo would mean Pebbles spending an extended layover in Toronto or Montreal, and the Lawsons worry either time or temperature would spell the end of the rodent before the end of the journey.

A cross-Canada road trip also doesn't seem feasible for the family during the pandemic.

That leaves Lawson's pet — and sole companion of the last several months of isolation — without an option to tag along.

"We didn't think it would be that difficult to move a hamster that weighs a couple of ounces home, but there's no way to get her back here," said Lawson.

As Pebbles has no opposable thumbs — which is currently the least of her problems — she can't hitchhike herself back home, so the Lawsons are appealing on her behalf, posting on social media in the hopes a big-hearted trucker might sacrifice a small bit of storage room.

She likes snacks and will let you pick the music: is Pebbles the ideal road trip companion? (Submitted by Sophie Lawson)

The perfect passenger?

Their sales pitch? She's a hamster.

"They don't need to get out and get walked, for pee breaks or any of that craziness," said Kim Lawson, adding Pebbles' travelling carry case comes equipped with a water supply and food.

"She could literally just hang out on a seat, with some shade."

And while Pebbles won't spark witty conversation or pick out podcasts to pass the time, Lawson said her outgoing personality makes her a great passenger (for a hamster).

"She's a very social little hamster," said Lawson.

"It's not like she's a fearful creature that's going to hide in the corner underneath her food bowl."

As the Lawsons continue their social media pleas to find transport, an unpleasant alternative inches closer to reality: rehoming the hamster.

"It's not the option I want to go with," said Kim Lawson.

