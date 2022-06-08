1 dead in collision on Peacekeepers Way in C.B.S.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says one man is dead after a crash on Peacekeepers Way in Conception Bay South on Tuesday. (CBC)

One person was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon on Peacekeepers Way in Conception Bay South, N.L.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says it responded to the scene of the accident — between Fowler's Road and Minerals Road — shortly after 2 p.m. Police say the collision involved a westbound semi-trailer truck and an eastbound sedan. A third vehicle, the RNC said, was also damaged.

A 56-year-old man from St. John's who was driving the sedan was dead at the scene. The RNC said there were no other passengers in that vehicle. The truck driver was treated at a hospital and released.

"This investigation is ongoing with the RNC accident investigation division, and officers are seeking any witnesses, or anyone with video footage in the area of the collision around the time of the event," the police force said in a press release Wednesday.

