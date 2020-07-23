43-year-old man dead after crash on Peacekeepers Way

A crash on a highway bypassing Conception Bay South on Wednesday night has claimed the life of a St. John's man.

Two vehicles collided on Peacekeepers Way around 11:15 p.m. The deceased was the only person in his vehicle, and was pronounced dead in hospital.

The woman driving the second vehicle was sent to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The crash happened between the Long Pond and Foxtrap Access Road exits.

Police are now investigating the cause of the crash. Investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash, or has dashcam video of the accident.

