PCs demand plan for clearing backlog in health system

PC health critic David Brazil says a shortage of PPE is having a detrimental effect on resuming procedures and getting hospitals back to full capacity. (CBC)

Progressive Conservative health critic David Brazil is calling on the province to release a plan detailing how they'll catch up on a massive backlog of appointments, surgeries and appointments in the health system due to the pandemic.

However, Health Minister John Haggie says ramping the system up depends on the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) available for healthcare workers. Globally, PPE is in short supply, and a stockpile in Mount Pearl expired and was never replaced.

"How do you catch up when you're falling further and further behind?" Brazil asked outside the House of Assembly.

"They need to come up with a massive plan that not only replenishes what they should have in stock, but makes sure we move ahead of where we need to be to catch up on the procedures that are necessary."

Brazil also claims there are companies in the province who have warehouses full of PPE, which the province hasn't purchased.

Progressive Conservative health critic David Brazil demanded the province release a plan to deal with a backlog of thousands of cancelled appointments, surgeries and procedures. He also took aim at them because a stockpile of PPE has expired. (Gary Locke/CBC)

"I'm talking millions of pieces of equipment here in Newfoundland and Labrador that can be purchased and is not being purchased," he said.

But Health Minister John Haggie said it didn't meet necessary standards.

"The worst thing we could do would be to put PPE into an acute care facility, only to find it did not do what it was supposed to do. And that would jeopardize the health of the staff who wore it, as well as the next patient they came into contact with," he said

Not stockpiling yet

Brazil also took aim at the province because a stockpile of PPE had expired, and much of it ended up in the trash.

"It's having a detrimental effect on the health care system when it comes to resuming procedures and getting back to full capacity," he said.

But the minister said they can't start rebuilding a stockpile yet because everything that's being delivered is being used.

Health Minister John Haggie says ramping the health care system back up depends on the amount of PPE they have. He said they can't start stockpiling yet because they're using everything that's being delivered. (Gary Locke/CBC)

"At the moment our deliveries are light and late, and they are matching pretty well the burn rate we're using in the system at the moment," he said

He said the global supply chain needs to stabilize before they can start stockpiling.

Prices skyrocket

Meanwhile, Haggie said the high demand is causing prices to skyrocket.

In January, he said, a gown cost $5 to $6, but now the same one costs more than $35. Haggie said with the health system using 3,000 gowns a day, the cost really adds up.

When it comes to masks, at the beginning of the pandemic, he said a plane load cost about $5 million.

Face shields made by St. John's company PolyUnity have been used by doctors Doug Angel and Jamie Tibbo in a surgery. (Submitted by Doug Angel)

"The last bargain deal we were offered, which fell through on the tarmac, was $45 million for the same amount," said Haggie.

The minister said that deal fell through because they couldn't inspect the product before purchasing it.

He said two local manufacturers have created a reliable source of face shields, which has taken the edge off, and other local manufactures are going through the certification process for gowns and gloves. An order of 32,000 reusable gowns has also recently arrived.

Haggie said, however, the province does have a stockpile of drugs worth $250,000, which are used to help COVID-19 patients in intensive care.