Crosbie asks Liberal leadership candidates for a budget before an election

PC leader Ches Crosbie wrote Liberal leadership candidates John Abbott and Andrew Furey asking them to table a budget before any election. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador Progressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie is asking Liberal leadership candidates John Abbott and Andrew Furey to table and debate a budget before any general election.

In a letter sent to the candidates Wednesday, Crosbie said many in the public expect the new premier, be it Abbott or Furey, to call an election soon after the Aug. 3 leadership convention.

"An election before a budget would confirm the worst — the Liberal government is hiding the true state of the financial crisis from the public," the letter read.

Crosbie asked the candidates to publicly commit to tabling the budget by September.

"It's also in the public interest that we have full disclosure of the province's books and what the future holds in store for us fiscally, by way of a budget," Crosbie said outside of the House of Assembly.

"How you spend your money tells the public what your values are," he said.

No election this year: Crosbie

Crosbie said the new premier needs to get to work for the remainder of 2020 to whip the province's health and education systems into shape, before calling an election.

"I don't think there should be an election this year," he said.

"Right now we need a government that functions."

Meanwhile, Crosbie's own leadership, which was set to be reviewed this month by the PC party at a special general meeting, was postponed, likely to October, because of the pandemic. He said calling for no election this year isn't a tactic to buy his party more time.

"We're all always an election readiness mode," he said. "If there is one, we'll be ready."

Whoever wins the Liberal leadership race won't have a seat in the House of Assembly, and must call an election within 12 months, according to the House of Assembly Act.

Despite the fact Crosbie doesn't want an election this year, he still believes the new premier should be tested by voters.

"I think the new premier needs to be tested, not just by an internal party leadership proceeding, over which the public has no control whatsoever, but also by seeing this person in action, being tested by the electorate," Crosbie said.

Liberal candidates weigh in

John Abbott, left, and Andrew Furey are vying to become the next leader of the Liberal Party of Newfoundland and Labrador. The winner will also automatically become the province's next premier. (CBC)

Abbott committed to tabling a budget as soon as possible and said if he becomes premier, he will sit down with the opposition and talk about the timing of the election.

"Will it be the fall, next winter, spring, next summer?" he asked. "So, we have a year to figure that out."

In a statement, Furey said he also supports tabling a budget before holding a general election, and said he won't call a snap election.

"There is no appetite in our province for an election this fall, as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 crisis," he said.