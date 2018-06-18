PC MHA Keith Hutchings won't be on the ballot, whenever N.L. election is called

The PCs are losing a veteran politician, ahead of a provincial election — the date of which has yet to be announced.

Ferryland MHA Keith Hutchings says after "significant consideration" he is not seeking re-election for the district he has represented for 12 years.

"Thank you to the residents of Ferryland district for your confidence in me over the past years, and I look forward to fulfilling my term as your MHA," he said in a media release issued Thursday morning.

Hutchings, who was also Opposition House leader, thanked the people who worked on his previous campaigns, his staff and residents.

He also praised his family, including wife Lynn and his two children, for their support, understanding and advice while he was in office.

Hutchings hammered Canopy deal

Before PC Leader Ches Crosbie took his seat in the House of Assembly in early November, it was Hutchings who led the Opposition's questioning of the Liberal government.

Hutchings, in particular, led the charge about who is behind a numbered company that bought the land Canopy Growth used for its marijuana production facility on the outskirts of St. John's. He also questioned whether Newfoundland and Labrador was getting a good deal, since supply woes have plagued stores in the province.

One of those lines of questioning even led to Finance Minister Tom Osborne stating — and then later apologizing for — comments he made in response to Hutchings's repeated grilling about the Canopy contract.

"We would have been in far worse shape if we didn't have a supply agreement with Canopy Growth," Osborne said in November during question period.

"Maybe the member opposite [Hutchings] has some connections with the illicit drug market and can show us better numbers."

Most recently, Hutchings demanded answers from the Liberals about why a company run by a former deputy minister was awarded a $335,000 consulting contract by Nalcor without any competition.

"We've grown our oil and gas industry in the province for the last 20 or 30 years. We've got lots of expertise in the province, people working … around the world. Why wouldn't this go to competition?" he said.

The Liberals insisted that waivers under the Conflict of Interest Act, which is the case for this contract, are not uncommon.

Praise for Crosbie

Hutchings's announcement comes just days before April 1, which when Ball has said he will provide more clarity on an election timeframe.

Candidates from all parties are already canvassing door-to-door.

Hutchings said he feels like he's leaving the PC Party in more than capable hands.

Hutchings says he has the utmost faith in PC Leader Ches Crosbie. (Katie Breen/CBC)

"The PC Party has been rejuvenated under the leadership of Ches Crosbie, and he is now laying out a clear alternative path to the people of the province, supported by exceptional candidates that will form his team leading into the next provincial election," he said in the statement.

"I have every confidence that he is the best person to run our province, and put Newfoundland and Labrador on the path to growth."

