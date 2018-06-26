Justice minister defends pay freeze for judges after gov't ordered to pay up

Newfoundland and Labrador's justice minister says he's not surprised the Supreme Court has ruled in favour of a raise for provincial court judges, even as he defended the Liberal government's pay freeze in 2016.

"We weren't shocked that the provincial court judges brought the application to court, and I can't say I'm shocked that we get this resolution back from the Supreme Court, so here we are," Andrew Parsons told the St. John's Morning Show on Tuesday.

An independent tribunal recommended a 14 per cent raise in 2016, noted Parsons, but given the province's finances, government decided against it.

"We looked at it and said, 'You know, this is not something that we can support at this time,' and put forward a resolution recommending zero per cent across the board."

'We thought that was fair'

Parsons also noted that the recommendations were for 2013-2017, and blamed the previous Progressive Conservative government for not establishing the tribunal sooner.

"So there's a delay by the previous administration in appointing the tribunal. We didn't actually get the report till just about [when] we came into the office in 2015, so by that point you're already two years past the date from which they were supposed to be figuring out what were the recommendations," he said.

Justice Alphonsus Faour criticized the provincial government for not treating judges fairly. (CBC)

The PCs had recommended a small raise, said Parsons.

"When we come in, we find out the full extent of the mess that had been left to us, and so we dealt with it, zero-zero-zero-zero, which I would note is the same way many people in our province were dealt with through the recent deal struck with NAPE," he said.

"So we thought that was fair. We thought that it was certainly appropriate given the fiscal circumstances of the province."

Parsons declined to respond directly to some of the more scathing comments in the ruling, including that the government took a "zealous approach to its financial problems without any recognition of its constitutional obligations" and failed to treat judges "rationally or impartially."

"I don't care, court can be as scathing as they want. We have a fiscal responsibility here, and I think everybody deserves to be treated fairly, given the situation we're in."

The ruling, released Friday by Justice Alphonsus Faour, will mean about $32,000 more a year for the province's 25 provincial court judges, with portions of the raise retroactive to 2013.

