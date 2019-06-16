Proposed bike plan changes to trails would be 'really hazardous,' says frequent user

A plan to pave some existing trail networks in St. John's as part of the city's new bike plan isn't sitting well with at least one frequent user.

Elite runner Kate Bazeley uses the Rennie's River Trail daily, running solo, with her husband, or on daily walks with the couple's three daughters.

"We are on the trail every day," said Bazeley. "We actually bought our house to be on the trail."

Bazeley says when she heard about a proposal at city hall to widen and pave parts of the Rennie's River, Virginia River and Kelly's Brook trails, she was surprised, and concerned about safety.

Runner Kate Bazeley would like to see the city widen the trails for mixed use in a trial period before adding pavement. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

"We sort of let the kids, not go free, but they'll go on a bit. If they're paved, they can't really do that, because all the turns, y'know, the kids they would just get wrecked if there was a collision," she said.

While Bazeley runs faster than almost everyone else, she knows bikes move even quicker, especially on paved trails.

"They're all uphill or downhill," she said. "They're also very twisty and turny. I know, even just running down them quickly sometimes, you have to be really aware of children and other people walking. I can see it being really hazardous if there's more speed with bikes coming down."

The Virginia River Trail is one of the three in the city being considered for widening and paving. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Coun. Dave Lane sits on the Bike St. John's committee, and has been working on the city's bike plan for the past few years.

He said while this latest proposal was brought to, and approved by, council, it's still just a document at this stage.

Council hasn't approved any budget spending or planned any construction yet, and Lane says the city doesn't plan to make any changes to trails without community consultation.

"The debate that we've been having is whether or not this a good idea," Lane said after last week's council meeting.

"There is a lot of strong rationale behind why we would widen paths and pave them with asphalt. While I understand and defend the rationale, I'm very open to the discussions that will come before we begin putting any shovels in any ground."

Coun. Dave Lane says the bike plan is part of a 'long-term vision' and could take decades to fulfil. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

For the time being, Lane said, the city will look at the Kelly's Brook trail system first.

"We've set aside a bit of funding to have a detailed engineering plan done, but it would involve engagement," Lane said. "Metre by metre how would we upgrade a path to make sure that it is usable by lots of people safely and comfortably?"

Lane said he and the rest of council want to make the trails accessible to everyone.

So far, the city has only committed money to look at the Kelly's Brook Trail system. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Meanwhile, Bazeley supports a bike plan, but doesn't support paving trails.

"The bike plan in great — I'm all about making St. John's biking-friendly," she said, adding she hopes there are other options being considered. "I just don't think that this is a very good idea."

Residents can let the city know their thoughts on the Engage St. John's website.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador