Paula Gale to host CBC Radio's The Broadcast

Paula Gale, who has been working with CBC Radio for the last 19 years, will host The Broadcast across Newfoundland and Labrador. (Submitted by Paula Gale)

Paula Gale has been hired to take over the reins of CBC Radio's The Broadcast, one of the longest-running programs in North America.

"I'm so happy, I'm so excited — I'm just thrilled and more than anything, I'm honoured," said Gale, who has been working with CBC Radio in Newfoundland and Labrador for the last 19 years.

"I'm super happy to do this and to take on this challenge. I'm ready for it," she said Thursday. "I've been listening to this show in some capacity since I was born, I'm sure."

She said she wants "to fill the big rubber boots of Jane Adey," referring to the show's former host, who recently was hired as host and producer of Land & Sea, following the retirement of Pauline Thornhill.

Gale will start in her new role on Sept. 6.

During her career with CBC, Gale has worked as a news reader, associate producer and host-producer, most recently with Weekend AM.

"Paula's sense of community and passion for radio will bring a new sound and feel to Newfoundland and Labrador's oldest radio program," managing editor Scott Lunn said in an announcement Thursday to staff.

The Broadcast airs weekdays at 6 p.m. NT, with an encore broadcast at 1 p.m. NT. Archived episodes are available online through CBC Listen.

Formerly known as the Fishermen's Broadcast and then the Fisheries Broadcast, the roots of the show go back to 1951. It celebrated its 70th anniversary in March 2021. Over the decades the focus of the show has evolved from updates on fishing conditions to broader themes involving ocean-based industries and research.

Gale said she intends to pursue a wide range of ocean-oriented issues, from the fishery and energy to climate change, while also making room for stories about ordinary people who make their living from the sea.

"I love the tradition of storytelling, poetry, craft, music and all those other things that are part of our ocean heritage," she said.

