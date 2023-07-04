Corner Brook artist living childhood dream with new graphic novel published by Image Comics

Stringer follows the story of Tim, a 1983 tennis racquet stringer and tennis circuit drug dealer who falls under the watch of a Columbian drug cartel. (Submitted by Paul Tucker)

A Corner Brook artist's latest work has been published by one of the world's largest publishers of comic books and graphic novels — Image Comics.

Paul Tucker illustrated Stringer alongside writer Patrick Kindlon and Wallace Ryan. The graphic novel follows Tim, a 1980s racquet stringer and tennis circuit drug dealer who falls under the watch of a Columbian drug cartel.

"I'm interested in, like, these interesting jobs that people don't think about," Tucker told CBC News Tuesday.

"I'm a huge tennis fan, so I was looking for an angle. I really liked the idea of approaching it from this third-party that nobody thinks about. And I think the book even makes a joke about that at some point."

Image Comics released the novel in June. The company is the third largest comic and graphic novel publisher behind Marvel and DC Comics. Image is best known for publishing the Spawn series and The Walking Dead.

Tucker said the opportunity to pitch to Image came before the COVID-19 pandemic, but the book was shelved in favour of another project.

Paul Tucker is an artist from Corner Brook, and one of the illustrators of Stringer. The book is published by Image Comics, and released in June. (Amanda Gear/CBC)

"Image is very important to me. They arrived on the scene around 1992, so I was like 10 or 11. And what they represent is a company that was founded by creators, for creators. So they have always remained a publisher where when you work for them, you own your work," he said.

"I love the spirit of the company. I love a lot of the books that they've published over the years. … I'm so glad that we're amongst them."

Tucker remembers the release of Savage Dragon in 1996 as the moment that really drew him into Image Comics.

He said his younger self would probably be pretty excited to know he'd one day be published by the company.

"I've been published many times by other fabulous publishers, but yeah, [it has] definitely a journey," Tucker said.

"It's definitely something that I can kind of breathe easier now that I've landed there with a book. And yeah, I think I'd be totally stoked to know."