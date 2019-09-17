Another $935K for repairs to Paul Reynolds Community Centre
HVAC system needs repairs to deal with excessive moisture causing corrosion and condensation
Emergency repairs to a relatively new pool and community centre in St. John's will cost another $935,000.
The Paul Reynolds Community Centre was opened un June 2017, but has been closed multiple times due to a series of issues and repairs.
This latest set of repairs will be to the centre's HVAC system, which the city in its council minutes says has had ongoing operational issues dealing with humidity and moisture in the building.
Excessive moisture is causing corrosion of the infrastructure, including electronics, fire and safety systems, phones, computers and exercise equipment.
Any delays in repairing the air system will mean further damage, and therefore more repairs, the city said in its agenda.
Newfound Mechanical Ltd. has been awarded the contract for the work.
The pool is scheduled to reopen Oct. 28.
When it opened in 2017, the Paul Reynolds Community Centre came in at a cost of $32 million, but it has been closed multiple times since then for repairs and the city and construction company are in a legal dispute.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.