Another $935K for repairs to Paul Reynolds Community Centre

Emergency repairs to a relatively new pool and community centre in St. John's will cost another $935,000.

The Paul Reynolds Community Centre was opened un June 2017, but has been closed multiple times due to a series of issues and repairs.

This latest set of repairs will be to the centre's HVAC system, which the city in its council minutes says has had ongoing operational issues dealing with humidity and moisture in the building.

Excessive moisture is causing corrosion of the infrastructure, including electronics, fire and safety systems, phones, computers and exercise equipment.

Any delays in repairing the air system will mean further damage, and therefore more repairs, the city said in its agenda.

Newfound Mechanical Ltd. has been awarded the contract for the work.

The pool is scheduled to reopen Oct. 28.

When it opened in 2017, the Paul Reynolds Community Centre came in at a cost of $32 million, but it has been closed multiple times since then for repairs and the city and construction company are in a legal dispute.

