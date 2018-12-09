New Wedgewood Park pool reopens after ceiling problem forced closure

The swimming pool at the Paul Reynolds Community Centre in St. John's reopened Sunday after being closed more than three weeks.

The pool, which first opened in June 2017, shut down in mid-November when a sound panel mounted on the ceiling came loose. An inspection determined all 50 panels would have to be replaced.

Patrons who registered for swimming lessons or booked the pool received refunds while the facility was closed.

The Paul Reynolds Centre in Wedgewood Park opened only last year and came in at a price tag of $32 million.

The sound panel problem was the latest in a series of snags, including damage to the gymnasium floor a month after it opened, and a lawsuit against the city of St. John's filed by the contractor who built the pool, alleging the city owed nearly $5 million.

Construction on the centre began in 2014. It was named after Paul Reynolds, who was mayor of the Town of Wedgewood Park before it amalgamated with St. John's in 1992.

