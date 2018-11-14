Ceiling panels have to come out, Paul Reynolds Centre pool closed

A new sports facility in St. John's will have to close its pool, as the ceiling sound panels need to be replaced.

The Paul Reynolds Centre will be closed until Dec. 9, the city says in a press release.

On Saturday, one of the sound panels came loose. An inspection Wednesday found that all 50 of the panels will need to be removed.

Residents who have lessons or pool bookings will be provided with a refund or credit, the city said in its release, and staff will be reaching out to those affected individually.

"Safety is the top priority at all of our city facilities," said Mayor Danny Breen in the release.

"Staff are working diligently through the details as to how we can remove the panels, as efficiently and safely as possible, so we can reopen the pool in early December."

The city says the rest of the centre will remain open as usual.

Swimming lessons will be cancelled for the rest of the fall session and anyone who misses classes as a result will be credited. The city said the credit can be used towards the next session of lessons or any other recreation program offered by the city.

The Paul Reynolds Centre in Wedgewood Park opened only last year and came in at a price tag of $30 million.

It was named after Paul Reynolds, who was mayor of the Town of Wedgewood Park before it amalgamated with St. John's in 1992.

