N.L. film and TV producer Paul Pope awarded posthumous tribute at Canadian Screen Awards

The Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television awarded a posthumous tribute award to Newfoundland and Labrador film and television producer Paul Pope on Sunday, who died last year at the age of 63. (Submitted)

A pillar of the Newfoundland and Labrador film industry was honoured with a posthumous award at the Canadian Screen Awards on Sunday.

Paul Pope was given a tribute award by the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television for his work in the industry across Newfoundland and Labrador, which brought hundreds of productions to the province. Pope died last year at the age of 63.

The award was presented by members of the cast of Hudson & Rex, a show Pope was instrumental in creating, to his wife, Lisa Porter.

"There was such an outpouring of love and stories when he passed. My boys would say we needed a bingo card," Porter said during her acceptance speech on Sunday. "'Gave me my first job. My first role, my first chance, my second chance. Believed in me when no one else would.'"

Speaking to CBC News from Toronto following the award show, Porter said her husband was someone who cared deeply about his work, always fighting to make sure creatives in any part of the country could make the stories they wanted to tell.

"He listened, and he was there. He didn't matter who you were, whether you were a PA pitching their first movie or their first short. Or ... a senior producer out of Canada," Porter said. "He gave everyone the time of day. And a lot of people don't even know. People don't even know just how much he gave."

A statement from the Academy called Pope a giant in the Canadian media production community.

"He was a force of nature, whose generosity helped launch countless careers. His enthusiasm, brilliant intellect and patience, along with his legendary sense of humour are deeply missed," the statement read.

Porter received a Canadian Screen Award statue as part of the tribute, which she says Pope would have adored.

"They're really heavy. We would have been tossing it around or taking it on the streetcar and taking it for a tour," she said.

"I do keep thinking that I have to have more fun. That's my directive from Paul, is have more fun."

