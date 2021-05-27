Dear Dr. Premier: To get the best and brightest, of course you'll have to charge them more 

This column is satire by Mack Furlong, a St. John's writer and performer. He portrayed Paul Moth in the 1990s CBC Radio series The Great Eastern.

By Paul Moth

Paul Moth studied long-term at UNSJ. His real university became travel – Los Angeles, Mexico City, Paris and Buenos Aires his classrooms. In Beijing, through happenstance, Moth became a perennial bridge partner with Deng Xiaoping.

Dear Dr. Premier,

I thank you for the form letter acknowledging my most recent missive addressed to you and trust you have found it helpful. I am filled with pride that you have considered my humble thoughts. Please thank your assistant for taking the time.

Buoyed by your approbation, I take up another economic cudgel in this epistle as the Dear Old Golden Rule Days return.

I enjoin you, as a fellow graduate of the University of Newfoundland (and Labrador) at St. John's, to contemplate the effects that increasing tuition at our alma mater will have on study and research there.

Let me remind you of one such area.

Consider the groundbreaking work recently emanating from the Krupps/Drodge Bicyclotron in the chemistry department on campus. It has resulted in the discovery of new elements that will be placed in the periodic table presently.

Paul Moth is thrilled with research coming out of the campus in the parallel universe where he lives. (Paul Daly/CBC)

Dr. Sofija Uldmanis (great-niece of an old colleague of mine from the BCN, Ari Uldmanis) made the announcement yesterday afternoon.

"Many members of the public believe that all the elements around us in the universe have been discovered. Many of the naturally occurring ones have," Dr. Uldmanis explained. "But a long-term collaboration between UNSJ, the German engineering firm Krupps–Funkensheit, and the Newfoundland technology group the Drodge Family of Firms has brought to light six new elements."

The elements follow the classic style – there are some radioactive, some gases, some solids. However, there is one very unusual connecting factor.

"All the elements discovered here are naturally occurring," says Dr. Uldmanis, "a unique situation. Most recent elements have been synthesized in a laboratory. This is the first time in almost a hundred years that one naturally occurring element has come to light, let alone six. We are ecstatic."

As yet, scientists have not assigned numbers to the new elements, nor is it understood where in the table these Newfoundland elements will be placed. Dr. Uldamanis gave a capsule summary of the find.

"The six new elements are honorarium, a gas at room temperature; auditorium, too, is a gas at room temperature and the only element that can be heard; moratorium, a poor, heavy metal; opprobrium, an ignoble gas; consortium, a base element, a heavy metal; and barbarian, solid under any conditions."

Tuition is going up for university students. Why stop there, wonders Paul Moth? (Paul Daly/CBC)

The six elements found here mean Newfoundland has replaced Ytterby, Sweden, as the greatest source of elemental discovery in the world.

To my point. The increases in UN(L)SJ's tuition fees for both local and foreign students can do nothing but increase the quality of this kind of research.

It's at times like these that we need the best and brightest: you only get them by charging more. The best and the brightest are not always the cheapest.

Let the world think of us as the Island of Stability!

Now, to set your sights on elementary and secondary school fees!

Yours in a richly funded educational system,

Paul Moth

