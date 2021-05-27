Dear Dr. Premier: Paul Moth's advice from the warmth of a coal-fired future

This column is satire by Mack Furlong, a St. John's writer and performer. He portrayed Paul Moth in the 1990s CBC Radio series The Great Eastern.

By Paul Moth

Paul Moth performed utility host duties for both the Broadcasting Corporation of Newfoundland and the Broadcasting Corporation of Canada. He holds an honorary Bachelor of Arts degree from UN(L)SJ, the University of Newfoundland (and Labrador) at St. John's. He has been featured on the cover of Cahiers du Cinema highlighting his visionary work in Mexican film.

Dear Dr. Premier,

The election may be long over (success betide you in this venture), you may have dusted off the desk of The Leader, you may have been swished through the set of Hudson and Rex, but beware, friend of the people.

Faced with the Muskrat Falls project carbuncle, the bloom quickly fading on the White Rose fossil fuel extraction industry coupled with its retreat from international investment (why are we financing it again, have we learned nothing from Smallwood's Churchill Falls deal for jobs?), the continued migration of our young people to fields foreign and fecund (one would hazard a guess that, with our luck, had we put all our eggs in the wind power basket, Newfoundland would be suddenly becalmed), you have quite a term ahead of you.

But there is a green economy diamond in our fossil fuel rough, a black-green diamond. Coal.

I know you are screaming at me that I have just consigned the fossil fuels to the ash pit of history. Hear me out! We do not need to re-establish our coal industry.

Coal tourism, my good premier.

This will be no condom factory in Holyrood, no cucumber greenhouse in St. John's, no Muskrat Falls boondoggle on the Lower Churchill. No carbon clouds smogging up the place, just a celebration of the past.

Our province has always had coal.

(Unfortunately, there's no real coal in Labrador — the place is sick with Fool's Coal. It looks like coal, smells like coal, burns like a beach rock.)

Coal tourism is the way of the future for Newfoundland and Labrador, writes Paul Moth. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

It lays in the open, on the surface, near at hand, at the tips of your Avalon Peninsula finger, up Conception Bay North/Trinity Bay East way. There wait our fossil fields. The Coal Coast. No troublesome mines to navigate. Coal on the ground for all to see.

Our coal-burning days may be behind us, but the legacy remains — give it its Technicolor TV advertising moment! Let us drain it for all it is worth!

So picture this: for a small fee, visitors will board the Coal Scuttle, a bus that takes them on a tour of one of our least-sung natural treasures.

The Scuttle enters the coalfields at Carbonear — arguments abound concerning the etymology of the town's name. Perhaps a plaque was raised there in the past with an arrow pointing up the shore. "Carbon here," it said, corrupted over time to Carbon 'ere, or perhaps "carbon near."

Geography gives more clues in the names of other towns up the shore. Blackhead and Brownsdale, both historic sites of open-field mining. The great coal sands of Ochre Pit Cove, the Northern Bay Tar Sands and the charcoal community of Burnt Point.

On up the western side of Conception Bay, more vast coalfields lie on the surface, and, with their relatively safe access, tourists could scratch it if they have the itch. Just like the colliers of a previous time!

The jagged cliffs — and great coal sands — at Ochre Pit Cove, Conception Bay would be an important stop on the tour of Newfoundland's historic coal sites. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

From Coaly's Point to Grate's Cove, then around the knob of the peninsula and down along the eastern side of Trinity Bay toward the trio of dormitory communities which housed the transient workforce of coal-pickers, the Hearths of Fire — Hearth's Content, Hearth's Desire and Hearth's Delight.

The Scuttle arrives back at Carbonear for a tour of the Coker Lignite Museum. Experience the history of coal! Hold a lump of luxurious anthracite in your hand, note its glint, the beauty of its shining. Black diamond. Hard coal. Burned only on special occasions and in the best homes, its perfume rising in plush opaque clouds sparking conversation and bonhomie.

Bituminous, the sticky coal. Not much good for tea time. Better for blacksmiths and coke plants, an easygoing expression of what coal really is. Friendly and utile.

And then there's lowly lignite. The poor burning cousin. Brown coal, soft coal, the people's coal.

Finally, transported by Coal Scuttle to the lodgings of one's choice in the aptly yclept Carbonear, guests dine on a feast of Newfoundland cod grilled over Newfoundland briquettes.

Keep the home fires burning, premier! (And don't forget the fees.)

I remain yours in the warmth of a coal-fired future,

Paul Moth

