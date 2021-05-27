Huzzah! Paul Moth calls for non-stop celebrations of our great government

Mack Furlong portrayed Paul Moth in the CBC Radio series The Great Eastern. (Ray Fennelly/Submitted by Mack Furlong)

This column is satire by Mack Furlong, a St. John's writer and performer. He portrayed Paul Moth in the 1990s CBC Radio series The Great Eastern.

By Paul Moth

Paul Moth is an award-nominated Announcer Emeritus with the Broadcasting Corporation of Newfoundland. He is also a much-celebrated cinemateur, famous for creating Pepito, the Latin world's Lassie; his 1996 self-help book The Rocky Road to Recovery is in its first printing; his novel The Acoustic Typewriter is available through the author; and his onion bhajis are legendary. Mr. Moth travels the world, is an explorer of all things arcane, and when in St. John's lives in the basement of his mother's house on Quidi Vidi Road, Moth Manor.

The legal wranglings instituted by the thrashed opposition have petered out. The members of our new government have been swearing up a storm taking their oaths of office. But the official and perfunctory rituals have ended. Now is the time to commemorate – and celebrate we shall.

Plans proliferate for observing the installation of the 14th premier of Newfoundland into office. Through means that remain anonymous courtesy of whistleblower protection legislation, I have come into possession of the provincial Liberal party's Celebration Committee shindig designs. CelCom's czar, Minister X, has a lavish program in store.

A grand regatta on the capitol city's central pond is in the works! Barges and banks dories, canoes and kayaks, skiffs and punts, two-handers and one-lungers, Sea-Doos and inner tubes will cover the waters of Quidi Vidi! Music especially commissioned for the occasion will be played by floating orchestras! Tim Baker at the head of the pond, Sean Panting at the foot, and Alan Doyle in the beer tent!

Paul Moth is expecting to see fireworks across the sky over Quidi Vidi Lake. (Submitted by Alick Tsui)

Great fireworks will be specially created.

Elected candidates will parachute onto the shores of the lake and hoist the triumphant premier on a palanquin and parade him around the pond to the hosannas of the untroubled electorate!

Huzzah, they cry, huzzah, again. Blasty birch bows will be waved and tossed into the air with another huzzah! We are saved from the MF carbuncle, from the dizzying decline of our financial situation. Good faith and trust thicken the air!

Locally brewed ales will be swilled! Fish from the oceans, vegetables from Foxtrap, lamb from the Cape Shore will be charred and necked! A fish in every pot has been promised and we will be sated by too much of everything! Newfoundlandia will reign supreme!

Pride will be enshrined. We will all read Newfoundland books, applaud Newfoundland plays, sing Newfoundland songs, sob before Newfoundland films!

COVID will be outlawed. There will be no more nightmares; no more delusions of equanimity; no more merciless mainland derision. We will not see a return to the days of Smallwood, or Peckford, or Wells. Nor the lesser lights of Tobin, nor Frankie baby, nor Williams. Nor the few days of Rideout and Tulk and Marshall.

No more Conception Bay rubber factories, or Mount Pearl pickle farms, or west coast breweries-cardboard mills-luxe chalets. No more mention of Long Harbour or White Rose. No more gambling! The words "Muskrat Falls" will be removed from the Dictionary of Newfoundland English!

Every project will, by legislative law, make money! Cheques will rain from the sky into our bulging bank accounts!

A new age! Something we can all believe in!

Continuing province-wide jamborees will mimic the St. John's fêtes. Gander Lake will be awash in confetti; Bonavista will be carpet-bombed with promises and Matthew plans; the Bay of Islands will dance 'neath the flicker of 24-hour a day fireworks; Happy Valley-Goose Bay will experience handshakes all 'round; the flares at Come By Chance will be re-lit for the occasion!

Weather permitting, we should see these plans before our adoring eyes this month or next!

Huzzah! Huzzah! Huzzah!

