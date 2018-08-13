19-month sentence for 'vicious' assault on woman in front of her daughter

Paul Maher choked his girlfriend until she was nearly unconscious, then let go. When she began breathing, he wrapped his hands around her neck again.

As she looked to her side, the victim saw her seven-year-old daughter standing there, watching the entire assault.

These were the horrid facts read by Justice Donald Burrage on Friday at Supreme Court in St. John's, moments before Maher was sentenced to 570 days in jail for the attack in September 2017.

He was originally charged with attempted murder, but pleaded down to assault causing bodily harm, unlawful confinement and uttering threats.

With time-and-a-half credit for the days he's spent in custody, Maher has 82 days of his sentence left to serve.

The damage caused to the victim's child after witnessing the "vicious" assault may last much longer, the judge said in his decision.

"Only time will tell if there has been psychological damage to the young seven-year-old."

Maher on conditions to stay away from victim

Maher met the woman in 2005, and they began dating soon after. In December 2016, he assaulted her and was released from custody with an order not to contact the victim.

On Sept. 4, 2017, Maher ignored those orders when he called her and asked if he could come over. The woman eventually allowed him in.

According to an agreed statement of facts, he was "very drunk," slurring and stumbling after drinking 15 beers and a shot of tequila.

As he began nodding off to sleep, he called her a derogatory word. She then told her daughter to get her shoes and jacket on — they were leaving.

At that point, Maher got violent. He grabbed her by the hair and demanded to see her cellphone. When she refused, he grabbed her hair again and forcibly kissed her — headbutting her and biting through her lip in the process.

'She was gasping for air'

The next thing the woman remembers, she woke up at the bottom of the stairs with him sitting on top of her, holding her cellphone and demanding she give him the password to unlock the screen.

He then began choking her as her daughter stood next to where she was lying.

As she fought back, he bit her finger and punched her repeatedly in the face and head.

"She couldn't breathe," Burrage said. "She was gasping for air."

When the victim managed to escape into the street, she turned around to see Maher chasing her with a large kitchen knife.

The victim managed to call 911 at some point during the assault, but police didn't catch up to Maher until days later, after he had been reported a missing person.

Maher was slated to undergo trial last week, but pleaded guilty to lesser charges instead.

Among factors working in Maher's favour, Burrage said, were that he avoided a trial, apologized and showed remorse. He also completed programs while at Her Majesty's Penitentiary and underwent counselling.

Maher is currently serving a 30-day sentence for the December 2016 assault.

