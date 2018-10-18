Former premier Paul Davis quitting politics, triggering byelection for Topsail-Paradise

Former Newfoundland and Labrador premier Paul Davis, who led the Progressive Conservatives to defeat in the 2015 election, is leaving politics.

Davis announced his departure in Paradise on Thursday, in front of his wife, friends and fellow politicians.

The 57-year-old stepped aside as leader to make way for Ches Crosbie, and will resign his seat in the House of Assembly on Nov. 2.

"I came into politics with my integrity intact, and I wanted to leave that way," Davis told reporters. "There will always be people who will be critical of me. I can imagine the tweets as soon as they hear this and the commentary from social media and so on. But I tried to do that. I tried to stay true to myself."

His resignation triggers a byelection for the provincial district of Topsail-Paradise within 60 days of Nov. 2. When asked why he wouldn't just stay put until the next general election, Davis said the Progressive Conservatives have momentum after winning two byelections in the last 12 months and he wants to see them continue the winning streak.

"After 17 years in politics, it's a good time for me to move," he said.

Davis told reporters he will not be running for a federal seat, even though he hinted just weeks ago he was considering a run in the next election.

While celebrating current Crosbie's byelection win in Windsor Lake, Davis said, "There's a future ahead in politics."

PC Leader Ches Crosbie stood to the side, away from the crowd, and watched Davis's resignation speech on Thursday at the Paradise Double Ice Complex. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

However, on Thursday, Davis said he is ruling out politics, although he also said he is considering other careers.

"I'm too young to stop working," he said. "I still want to do things and I have some interests. So I started to have a look and I saw some things that passed by, that if the timing had been a little different, they may have been opportunities for me."

Davis, who had previously been treated for cancer, said he is in "good health."

He came to public prominence first as a spokesperson for the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

First elected to the House of Assembly in 2010, Davis won the Tory leadership at a September 2014 convention, defeating rivals John Ottenheimer and Steve Kent.

Davis is NOT running federally. In a scrum with media he confirmed. He is retiring from politics all together. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlpoli</a> —@ryancookeNL

His efforts to revitalize the PCs, however, were not successful, as the Tories lost the government to Dwight Ball's Liberals on Nov. 30, 2015.

Of the 40 seats in the House of Assembly, the Liberals currently have 27, the PCs have eight and the New Democrats have two. Three members of the legislature sit as Independents — two thrust from the Liberal caucus after Davis brought forward concerns about harassment within his opposing party.

In a province rife with political turmoil over the last year, Davis said there were often hard times for his family.

His son moved to Nova Scotia to further his career and get out of his father's shadow.

"One of the things that he saw differently when he moved to Nova Scotia [was that] he was himself. He wasn't my son anymore. He was himself. He should be his own individual person."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador