All in the family: A day in the pandemic life of a St. John's household

Due to the global pandemic brought on by COVID-19, the Daly family is in lockdown. L-R: Thomas, Gwen, Paul and Seán. (Paul Daly Photo)

Early in this pandemic lockdown, my 16-year-old son quipped, "Dear diary: Day 12 of this quarantine. Have lost track of time. May be Day 20."

We all laughed — but little did we know!

These days I'm finding I often need to consult a calendar to see exactly what day of the week it is. Like many, my days have very little formal structure. I'm a photojournalist and I used to fill my days with news-related events, corporate events, public relations and conferences.

Since the lockdown due to COVID-19, news is focused almost entirely on a virus that's very difficult to photograph.

As I write this, companies have shuttered their doors, public relations are not needed and all conferences are cancelled. According to Dr. Haggie, the virus only moves if we move, and there is nothing moving!

Paul Daly's son, Thomas, has a video class with his high school bandmates. (Submitted by Paul Daly)

Working from home

Recently, I thought that I should document this time.

In our household we have all of the aspects of the changes brought about by the pandemic. I am working from home. What is new is that my work is now focused on projects about the house: I am painting all of those little areas that needed painting, and researching ways to improve my garden. There are so many YouTube videos about the best way to grow carrots! I have started my seeds in the basement, they have progressed to the windows and now some are in the greenhouse.

The seedlings are growing, says Paul Daly, and some have been moved into the greenhouse. (Submitted by Paul Daly)

Online learning in the house

It is just as well that I am occupied outside.

With online learning my 16-year-old is frequently using my home office and computer to attend high school classes, which includes participating in concert and jazz bands. Video conferencing works better closer to the modem! He enjoys playing music with his friends. He isn't graduating high school this year, so he is lucky there.

However, the jazz band was supposed to be in Cuba for a cultural music exchange before Easter, and that was cancelled. My son was hoping something could be planned for next year, but we still have no idea how school will look in September. I think his biggest disappointment came when cadets cancelled all of their summer activities. His dream, since he joined the air cadets at age 12 is to become a pilot, and this year his application for glider was successful. Instead he will be sticking close to home, the first time in five years that he's spent a summer in St. John's.

Paul Daly's older son, Seán, studies online. (Submitted by Paul Daly)

My older son is in his first year at the Marine Institute. Luckily, Wi-Fi works well in his bedroom, and he was able to complete the winter semester online and is now doing a modified intersession. He was hoping to have his first work term this summer, but instead, companies who have employees working from home won't be mentoring students.

Some courses translate easily to online learning, others are best suited to the classroom. When the material is so new, it is difficult to interact virtually. The post-secondary experience of networking and socializing is on hold. His hope of gaining work experience with regards to his profession as a naval architect over the summer will not materialize.

We were waiting for his summer job details before we booked our summer vacation to Ireland. That's where I am from and we try and go regularly.

The mudroom door gets a fresh coat of paint. (Submitted by Paul Daly)

Long travel times, self-isolation

My parents are aging and unfortunately, my mother is in poor health. Recently she was hospitalized and critically ill, and like in Newfoundland and Labrador, there is a lockdown. Travellers into Ireland must self-isolate for 14 days.

Considering my options, I looked into flights. Gone is the 4.5-hour direct flight on WestJet, or even the 12-hour Air Canada flight. Instead, it is a minimum of 26 hours. That is a lot of time flying or sitting in germ-infested airports! Everybody agreed that I should stay where I am.

I talk with my dad almost daily, and we had a family meeting via video conferencing, but that's challenging for everybody. I feel guilty that I am not able to be there to support my family. Dad understands, but it is still hard.

During the pandemic, Gwen Daly has learned how to make bread. (Submitted by Paul Daly)

Pandemic silver linings

My wife is the only one who is carrying on with a normal schedule.

As a nurse, she is an essential worker. We have been married for more than 20 years, and I never thought of her work as dangerous. Now I can relate to those married to police officers or firefighters. As she goes out the door I hope that she will have enough PPE, and that she won't take chances.

On the other hand, she has mastered making bread — which is delicious!

Gwen Daly waves as she leaves for work. She's a nurse and essential worker. (Submitted by Paul Daly)

COVID-19 dog days

Life has even changed for our little dog, Guinness. His tail used to wag madly when he saw somebody coming with the leash. Lately I have seen him flat-out refuse to go for a walk! Perhaps we had been overdoing the walks as we all looked for an excuse to get out of the house.

Now we have settled into a routine: I put on my ear phones and take him in the morning. We walk the trail and I listen to my music — something I didn't have time for before COVID-19. That was a time when I wouldn't dare leave the house without my phone, and I wouldn't go too far ... but who's going to call? The rest of the day Guinness will interact as much as he wants and the boys will take him for a walk after supper. They'll walk past Nan's, wave at her though her door, and that seems to work for everybody.

Beloved family pet, Guinness, is getting plenty of walks during the pandemic. (Submitted by Paul Daly)

As a family, we are doing okay with all of this 'together time.'

At the supper table, 'Groundhog Day' was becoming the answer for "How was your day?" — so we have moved on. My wife pulls out a deck of trivia cards, and we take turns asking questions and guessing the answers. This frequently gets sidetracked as people Google for more information on the answers.

We've decided to try and regularly support local restaurants; those Mom and Pop places that are trying hard to stay afloat. Tonight it was Chinese, last week it was Greek. Next week is still undecided.

We're looking forward to the day when instead of ordering out, we can actually go out and celebrate that this has ended.

During pandemic evenings, the Daly family likes to play this trivia game. (Submitted by Paul Daly)

