Paul Connolly pleads guilty to manslaughter, Crown drops several other charges

All three men charged with murdering Conception Bay South's Steven Miller have now pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Paul Connolly, the last of the trio, entered a guilty plea in Supreme Court on Monday, several months after he had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

In exchange, several other charges against Connolly were dropped, including arson.

Connolly, Chesley Lucas and Calvin Kenny have all pleaded guilty to the crime.

Miller died in July 2016

Police say Miller was taken from his home in Seal Cove on July 30, 2016, by three masked men.

Steven Miller, 25, was abducted from his Seal Cove home and killed in July 2016. (CBC/Facebook)

About an hour after police learned about the abduction, they found Connolly unconscious on Trail's End Drive in Paradise with stab wounds. Three hours later, Miller's body was discovered at the end of a driveway in Kelligrews.

The next day, they found a burned out van believed to have been used in the abduction and killing.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary released a timeline of events in the Steven Miller case. (RNC)

Police believed he was abducted by Connolly, Lucas and Kenny, with help from Kyle Morgan.

Back in court later this month

All four men were charged with first-degree murder, but Morgan was the first to plead down and was sentenced to one year in jail for being an accessory after the fact.

Judge Colin Flynn said the sentence felt too low, but accepted a joint recommendation by the prosecution and defence.

Paul Connolly, 35; Kyle Morgan, 19; Chesley John Lucas, a.k.a. CJ Clarke, 23 and Calvin Kenny, 25, were all charged in Steven Miller's death.

On July 13, 2017, Lucas and Kenny pleaded guilty to manslaughter. The Crown and defence again put forth a joint submission, this time asking for 7.5 years behind bars.

Flynn was having none of it, and sentenced the pair to 12.5 years each — a sentence that has been appealed by both men.

Connolly, meanwhile, will be in Supreme Court again on Oct. 19 where the facts of the case will be read out loud. It is possible he will learn the date of his sentencing during the hearing.

