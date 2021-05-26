Paul Connolly gets 10½ years in manslaughter death of Steven Miller

Paul Connolly sits in Supreme Court in St. John's on Wednesday, awaiting his sentencing for manslaughter. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

Paul Connolly, the final person to be punished for a notorious drug-related 2016 killing in a suburb on the outskirts of St. John's, has been sentenced to 10½ years in prison.

Justice Donald Burrage issued his decision Wednesday in Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court, a day after a sentencing hearing.

Connolly was originally charged with first-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter, robbery and forcible confinement in 2018.

Connolly, along with Chesley Lucas and Calvin Kenny, killed Miller during a violent home invasion and robbery on July 30, 2016.

Kenny and Lucas also set Miller's home on fire, and abducted him and left him for dead in the Bayview Heights subdivision in Conception Bay South. The trio intended to steal drugs from Miller.

Connolly, who has been in custody for almost five years, has just under four years left to serve on his sentence. He must provide his DNA to a national registry and has a lifetime firearms prohibition.

Burrage called the sentence proportional to the crime and said it takes into account the sentence Lucas and Kenny got.

Lucas and Kenny pleaded guilty to manslaughter for Miller's death, as well as to charges of arson, robbery and forcible confinement in 2017.

They were both sentenced to 12½ years in prison and both men appealed the sentence.

Kenny was killed in a New Brunswick prison. Lucas's appeal was eventually rejected.

Connolly had been waiting for the outcome of Lucas's appeal before his own sentencing. Burrage's decision brings to an end a high-profile criminal saga that had played out before the courts for years.

