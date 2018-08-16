Paul Antle seeks Liberal nomination for Windsor Lake in upcoming byelection

St. John's businessman Paul Antle will seek the Liberal nomination for the riding of Windsor Lake.

Cathy Bennett, former finance minister and the riding's current MHA, announced her resignation earlier this month.

Antle is the CEO of Pluto Investments, which is exploring a partnership that would turn the idled Marystown shipyard into an aquaculture hub. He previously was president and CEO of West Mountain Environmental Corp..

Antle has been named one of the top 50 CEOs in Atlantic Canada several times, and was inducted into the Atlantic Business Hall of Fame. In 2014 he won the Business Excellence Award from the Canada-China Business Council.

Letting everyone know that I have decided to seek the Liberal Party’s nomination in the district of Windsor Lake for the upcoming by-election. If nominated, I’ll be asking the people of Windsor Lake to put me to work for them and for our province. —@PaulAntleNL

PC leader Ches Crosbie announced Aug. 7 that he would be his party's candidate for the riding.

"I am excited to bring forth a positive vision to the people of Windsor Lake, and to outline my plan to reverse the high-tax Liberal economic agenda, address rising energy costs, and restore public confidence in our democracy," Crosbie said in his announcement.

The Liberal Party of Newfoundland and Labrador opened nominations for the district on Thursday. Nominations will close Aug. 21. If more than one candidate files nomination papers, in-person voting will happen Aug. 24.

