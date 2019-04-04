Searching for an Inuk role model to end violence against women

Ending violence against women starts with changing the culture of abuse, and an Inuit women's group has launched a novel approach to making that change with its search for role models for a new campaign.

The Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada are on the search for an Inuk to be a role model for others in their community. The group's violence and prevention department announced its national role model campaign on March 22 as part of its Pilimmaksarniq project.

"It's a three-year project that we're doing, dedicated to engaging men and boys and ending violence against women and girls," said Rebecca Kudloo, president of the Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada.

It's an important issue for Inuit communities in Canada. Indigenous women and girls experience violence at a much higher rate than that of other women in Canada, and many communities in remote and northern areas of the country lack shelters and victim services.

In 2017, the Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada received $900,000 in funding from the federal government for the Pilimmaksarniq project. Now they're encouraging people to nominate Inuit who demonstrate healthy relationships, gender equality and violence-free living, the group said in a release.

"I know there are men that are very supportive of ending violence in their communities," Kudloo said.

The goal is to find a role model to make the star of a campaign to end violence against women in the Inuit communities of Canada.

The Pilimmaksarniq project aims to engage men and boys in ending violence against Inuit women and girls. (Submitted)

"We will be showing videos and photos of the role models until the end of 2019," she said.

"Right now thorough videos on Facebook and Twitter we're trying to reach as many people as possible."

The nomination process for role models is ongoing until April 14.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador