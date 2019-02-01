RCMP patrol, helping fellows officers who slid off the road, nab impaired driver

A driver trying to turn his truck around in Salmon Cove wound up in the ditch — and arrested for impaired driving by an RCMP patrol helping fellow officers who'd also gone off the road.

Police say a Harbour Grace RCMP vehicle went over a steep bank just before midnight Thursday, with a woman in custody in the back, due to "snow squalls and reduced visibility," according to a statement by the RCMP. All three were taken to hospital in Carbonear.

The woman — police won't say what she was in custody for — was uninjured, while the police officers were treated and released.

Meanwhile, an RCMP patrol vehicle had been dispatched to help the officers who went off the road. While officers were on scene, a driver nearby tried to turn his truck around on the slippery road and went into the ditch. Police say the driver, a 35-year-old man from Western Bay, was uninjured, but impaired.

He has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and refusing to provide a breath sample. He's scheduled to appear in court April 17.

